/Samba meets Sari: The internet has just rediscovered the 2009 desi-Brazilian show Caminho das Índias

If you are on social media, then you have surely seen clips of this show in recent weeks. The show in question is titled Caminho das Índias, which was released in 2009 and has had several reruns since, but the internet, especially Indian fans, seems to have discovered the show only now. The viral clips show very Indian looking actors, dressed in traditional Indian attire, dancing to the iconic track Kajra Re from Bunty Aur Babli.

The setup is all Indian. The story is reportedly set in Rajasthan, while the actors also look very Indian. However, instead of speaking in Hindi or any other Indian language, they all speak in Portuguese. The show doubles up the drama and all the elements that typically define Indian soaps. With bedazzling costumes and jewellery, complicated love triangles and scandals, the show is an Indian TV series but 10 times more in terms of presentation.

Why the internet is obsessed with Caminho Das Indias now

Add WION as a Preferred Source

One of the clips going viral from the show features the entire family, with all members dressed in traditional Indian outfits, dancing to Aishwarya Rai's Kajra Re from Bunty Aur Babli. While none of them can lip-sync the lyrics perfectly, they clearly seem to be enjoying the beats.

Many of the cast members are seen nailing the hook step. From a little girl to grown-up men and women, everyone is dancing to the song, leaving the internet impressed.

The show apparently opens to a montage of the Taj Mahal with actors dressed in traditional attire, with Beedi Jalaile from Omkara playing in the background. Yep, that’s their opening title song.

The internet seems impressed

Many on the internet gave a thumbs up to the show. One X user wrote, “They even got a Baa (old grandmother) in a white saree just sitting in the corner."Another one wrote, “i can’t believe this is a bunch of Brazilians” Another wrote, "I want to watch this telenovela now."

About Caminho Das Indias

Released in 2009, Caminho Das Indias (India: A Love Story) is a story of a Rajasthani Indian family. Maya, played by actress Juliana Paes, belongs to a rich merchant family and is of marriageable age. Her parents want her to find a good husband and "settle down".

Maya falls in love with a humble man, Bahuan (played by Marcio Garcia), from a different caste and a less affluent background. As the story unfolds, Maya's parents find Raj (Rodrigo Lombardi) to marry her. Bahuan decides to leave her to go to the US, while she agrees to marry Raj, despite being pregnant with her former lover's child.

Doesn’t it sound sheepishly close to an Indian daily soap? It is, as they take copious amounts of inspiration from our Indian shows and double up the absurdities. The internet, meanwhile, can’t stop raving as they feel the show has copied and shown the struggles of inter-caste relationships, with the love triangle emerging as the central hook.