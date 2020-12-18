Rupali Ganguly aka Monisha slams Pakistani copy of 'Sarabhai vs Sarabhai': It's an insult

Remember popular TV show ‘Sarabhai vs Sarabhai’ that featured a family of opposites? From Rosesh Sarabhai’s poetry to the tiffs between Maya and daughter-in-law Monisha, it was a well rounded comedy show.

The show is now back in news as writer Aatish Kapadia recently spotted a replica of the same by Pakitani makers. Calling it a daylight robbery and having copied it scene by scene, the replica is running on Pakistani TV. It has, however, not gone down well with those involved with the Indian original ‘Sarabhai vs Sarabhai’.

A few days back, Aatish posted it on Facebook and slammed the Pakistani makers for bluntly copying. He asked fans not to view this show and give them any importance.

Now, Rupali Ganguly who played Monisha Sarabhai has slammed the Pakistani makers too for copying the show. In an interview, Rupali Ganguly said, "It’s disgusting the way they have copied it frame to frame. I know imitation is the best form of flattery, but what they have done is an insult. It’s such a bad copy with tacky looking characters, sets, dialogues, it’s all very sleazy."

When asked if the makers will take any legal action against it, she said, "We have made the topic official now. Let’s see if they pull it down or not. Else, we will move according to the need of the hour."

She added, "Now at least the makers need to realise that we need to bring back Sarabhai. We (the cast) are raring to go, waiting to come back, and are absolutely ready on the starting line. Aatish bhai is ready too. We should bring back the original and give these sad, non-creative people fodder to make some more horrible copies!"