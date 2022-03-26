RRR box office collection Day 1: Ram Charan's film mints Rs 257 crore

SS Rajamoulis's most awaited movie 'RRR', finally released in the theatres on March 25 and the magnum opus raked in big moolah at the box office.



The movie opened to a great response from the audience and film critics alike and collected Rs 257 crore in the worldwide box office.



As per Trade Analyst Taran Adarsh, the much-awaited film, starring Ram Charan and Jr NTR, has broken the record of the 'Baahubali 2' and has become the No.1 opener of Indian cinema worldwide.

''RRR' SMASHES ALL RECORDS ON DAY 1... OVERTAKES 'BAAHUBALI 2'... 'RRR' IS NOW NO. 1 OPENER OF INDIAN CINEMA... WORLDWIDE Day 1 biz [Gross BOC]: ₹ 223 cr SS RAJAMOULI IS COMPETING WITH HIMSELF...#RRR OFFICIAL POSTER,'' he tweeted.

The movie had a phenomenal start in the international market, the epic-mythological drama raked in big numbers, especially in the USA.

Film trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the film's collection in the international market. He tweeted, "RRR’: IT’S A TSUNAMI… #RRR takes an EARTH-SHATTERING START in USA… Preview screenings [Thu]…⭐ #USA: $ 3,198,766 ⭐ #Canada: $ 270,361 ⭐ #NorthAmerica [#USA + #Canada]: $ 3,469,127 [₹ 26.46 cr] ⭐ #UK: £ 238,313 [₹ 2.40 cr] ⭐ #Australia, #NZ [Fri] PHENOMENAL.@comScore."

SS Rajamouli's big-budget Telugu film faced several delays due to the covid-19 pandemic, touted as an epic period action drama, the movie stars Ram Charan, Jr NTR in the lead, and Alia Bhatt, Ajay Devgn in pivotal roles.

#TheKashmirFiles is impacted due to #RRR + reduction of screens and shows... Biz should jump on [third] Sat and Sun... [Week 3] Fri 4.50 cr. Total: ₹ 211.83 cr. #India biz. pic.twitter.com/lVHulJpZuw — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) March 26, 2022 ×

The movie is based on a fictional story about two Indian revolutionaries Alluri Sitarama Raju (Charan) and Komaram Bheem (Rama Rao), who fought against the Britishers. Looking at the movie's whopping budget of hundreds of crores, the expectations from the movie are just high.



The movie has impacted the numbers of 'The Kashmir Files' as there is a reduction of screens and shows. But, still, it's among the first choice of the audience and can rake in big numbers.