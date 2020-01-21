RRR: Ajay Devgn begins shoot for 'Baahubali' fame director SS Rajamouli's film co-starring Alia Bhatt

Ajay Devgn and Alia Bhatt will now be seen together in a film for the first time as makers of upcoming film ‘RRR’ confirmed the star names associated with the project and their shooting schedule.

‘RRR’ is helmed by SS Rajamouli and stars Ram Charan and Jr NTR along with Ajay Devgn and Alia Bhatt.

Announcing shooting schedule with Ajay Devgn via the official Twitter handle of ‘RRR’, the makers shared a picture and captioned it, "All of us are super charged and ecstatic to kick-start our schedule with Ajay Devgn ji today... Welcome Sir.” Also read: 'Baahubali' director SS Rajamouli’s next 'RRR' to sell satellite rights at Rs 250 crore?

See the post here:

‘RRR’ went on floors in November 2018 in Hyderabad. The launch was attended by ‘Baahubali’ stars Prabhas and Rana Daggubati. This film is Rajamouli’s first project after his hit blockbuster series ‘Baahubali’ and ‘Baahubali 2’.

And here’s the BIGGG NEWS... #Baahubali director SS Rajamouli starts his next film today... Stars Jr NTR and Ram Charan... Produced by DVV Danayya... Pics from #RRRMassiveLaunch - Set I... pic.twitter.com/XM0KMGMD0J — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) November 11, 2018 ×

‘RRR’ is expected to release on July 30, 2020.