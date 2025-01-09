Robert Pattinson has reportedly married his longtime partner, actress Suki Waterhouse over the New Year in the Caribbean. The news has not been verified or denied by the couple yet.



A report on The Daily Mail quoted Instagram gossip account Deuxmoi which claimed that it spoke to a source about the couple's wedding. The said source was a waiter at the couple's wedding and said, "Robert Pattinson and Suki Waterhouse got married at NYE at the Caribbean resort I work at. They were so cute and sweet. Their baby was there in a gorgeous little bridesmaid dress."



Calling the wedding as a 'cute' ceremony, the sources stated that the couple's family was present at the wedding.



The report added that both the bride and the groom were 'so nice' to all the servers and the staff. Robert Pattinson and Suki Waterhouse have not yet responded to the reports.

Robert and Suki's love story



Robert and Suki began dating in July 2018 after meeting at a house party. The couple announced they were engaged in n 2023. In December 2023, a source confirmed to People that the pair were engaged and 'both want to be married.' "It’s important for them," the source told the outlet. In March 2024, the couple welcomed their first child, a daughter.

About Robert Pattinson and Suki Waterhouse

After making heads turn with his brief appearance in Harry Potter and the Goblet Of Fire, Robert Pattinson rose to fame playing Edward Cullen in the Twilight film series in the late 2000s.

The actor later delivered critically acclaimed performances in independent films like Cosmopolis and The Lighthouse. He also collaborated with Christopher Nolan in Tenet before playing DC superhero Batman in Matt Reeves' The Batman in 2022. He will be next seen in Bong Joon-ho's first English film, Mickey 17, slated to be released this year.



Meanwhile, Suki Waterhouse, an English songwriter and actor, began her career with minor parts in 2012, before appearing in bigger roles in films like Love, Rosie (2013), The Divergent Series: Insurgent (2015), and The Bad Batch (2016). She is best known for portraying Karen Sirko in the musical drama miniseries Daisy Jones & the Six.