Rihanna and A$AP Rocky share glimpse of their newborn in a special family photoshoot

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky posed with their two sons for a special family photoshoot on Monday. This was the first time that they gave a glimpse of their newborn baby boy Riot. In the photos that have now gone viral on social media, the newborn can be seen dressed in a pink overall with tan boots.



The couple's older son, RZA wore a gray shirt with yellow sleeves paired with blue jeans and black sneakers.



The two boys' mommy Rihanna looked chic in a denim jacket and navy leggings. Rocky meanwhile posed in a white vest and blue jeans. Celebrity photographer Diggzy shared one of their adorable photos on Instagram.

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky share first look at newborn son Riot Rose in family photoshoot.



📸: DIGGZY/Shutterstock pic.twitter.com/9jAQ1QEE0f — Pop Base (@PopBase) September 19, 2023



"It’s a FAMILY thing. Welcome to the World Riot Rose," Diggzy captioned the picture.

Fans reacted to the lovely picture by commenting on the post. "She let YOU share her beautiful family with the world once again. Cuteness overload," wrote one user.

"The most beautiful family on the planet," commented another user. "Rihanna & Asap Rocky with beautiful kids," posted a third person.

Riot was born on August 1, 2023 in Los Angeles. His full name is Riot Rose Mayers. As per media reports, the baby's name could have been inspired from A$AP's song named "RIOT (Rowdy Pipe'n)". Interestingly, both sons of the power couple have names beginning with the letter "R".



Rihanna announced her second pregnancy by showing her baby bump during a performance at the Super Bowl 2023 halftime show in February earlier this year.

Talking about her second pregnancy in an interaction with ET's Rachel Smith, Rihanna had shared, "It's so different from the first one. No cravings. Tons of nausea.

Everything's different, but I'm enjoying it."



