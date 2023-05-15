Relish these family dramas on International Day of Families

On International Day of Families on May 15, Zee Theatre presents three richly layered dramas which traverse diverse emotions of joy, togetherness, loss, and also unspoken angst that are part of most family units. Rishton Ka Live Telecast, Maa Retire Hoti Hai, and Daak Ghar are three teleplays that portray different shades of family dynamics and will keep you engrossed.

Daak Ghar

Rabindranath Tagore’s poignant teleplay, Daak Ghar is set in rural Bengal and explores the psyche of an orphan boy, Amal, who is confined in the home of his adoptive uncle because of an incurable disease. His vibrant imagination allows him to dream of an unfettered life and he loves communicating with the outside world through a window. One day, he learns that the king is opening a new Daak Ghar or post office near his house and immediately begins to wish that he could be a postmaster and meet the King.

The teleplay sensitively depicts that family comes in many forms and that we can forge deep bonds with even those we are not related to. The teleplay has been directed by the National-Award winning director, Nagesh Kukunoor. The teleplay stars Krrish Chhabria, Saurabh Goel, Kumar Rajput, Kishor Chandra Srivastava, and Anupriya Goenka. It will be aired on May 10 on Tata Play Theatre.



Rishton Ka Live Telecast

Rishton Ka Live Telecast, is a slice-of-life drama exploring modern family dynamics and the widening generation gap between parents and children. When the 'dysfunctional' Sharma participates in the reality show, Rishton Ka Live Telecast, they become cognizant of issues that they had not addressed within the family. As the reality show progresses, each member of the family goes through a realization that changes them forever.

This light-hearted yet enlightening teleplay directed by Ishan Trivedi stars Aakanksha Gade, Aanjjan Srivastav, Himani Shivpuri, Piyush Ranade, and Tapasya Nayak. This will be aired on May 12 in Tata Play Theatre.



Maa Retire Hoti Hai

The family drama, originally written by the Marathi writer Ashok Patole is about a woman, Sudha (Reema Lagoo) who decides to retire from her family duties after a lifetime of being taken for granted by her children and husband. As she decides to not do unpaid labor anymore, everyone begins to realise her value and just how important she is to keep the family unit together.