Reality star Mackenzie Standifer files for divorce from 'stalker' husband Ryan Edwards

It’s taken an ugly turn for former Teen Mom OG’s Mackenzie Standifer who has filed for divorce from her husband, Ryan Edwards. The divorce comes merely 18 days after Ryan was arrested on charges of stalking and harassing Mackenzie. Previously, Mackenzie had approached the police to get a restraining order against him following his cheating episodes and possession of a controlled substance.

Mackenzie Standifer filed for divorce on February 27 and was granted a restraining order and temporary custody of their two kids.

Prior to the arrest, Ryan posted a photo of the reality star and wrote, “If you guys have never seen a spineless s*** this is one. They take your money and sleep with anything that looks at them. But they must have a wife too. God, what a joke. It’s sad really.”

He also went back to several photos of Mackenzie and commented under one such post. He wrote, “I’m not proud of being married to someone that stays out in bars and goes home with other guys.”

“Tomorrow can’t get here fast enough! Don't you know what happens when u lay with dogs? … wait look who I’m talking to. And then blaming it on my addiction yea divorce is the right thing [sic].”