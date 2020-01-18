Rapper Quavo throws punches after not been recognised at Paris Fashion Week

Rapper Quavo Photograph:( Twitter )
The after-party was a celebration for Offset's Paris Fashion Week show for his collaboration with Chaz Jordan's label, Laundered Works Corp
American rapper Quavo went to Paris fashion week after-party and punched a staff member of the club for him.
Why do rapper go overseas and act completely reckless. Did #Quavo learn nothing from #AsapRocky situation.. they will lock you UP and not care This is in Paris, btw
Quavo even posted a couple of videos from the Paris Fashion Week on his Instagram story.
A witness told a news agency that Quavo had arrived after Offset and Cardi had already left. And the security at the party didn't recognise him and stopped him at the entrance.
However, after he got through when Les Twins stepped in and told security to let Qua inside.He seemed very pissed and even punched one of the staff members and didn't stay much longer.