Ram Charan’s wife Upasana shares adorable family photo: ‘Overwhelmed by the warm welcome for our little one’

South superstar Ram Charan and his wife Upasana Kamineni welcomed their first child, a baby girl on June 20. The couple is overjoyed after the birth of their little bundle of theirs. On Saturday, new mommy Upasana shared the first family photo featuring her little angel, husband Ram and their dog.

Upasana first photo -

A day after the couple took their daughter home, Upasana shared the first family photo and it's all things adorable. In the photo, Upasana is holding her little girl and happy father Ram is sitting beside her carrying their pet dog Rhyme. The background is decorated with white and peach flowers and balloons with a board reading, “Welcome Home Baby''

Sharing the picture, she expressed her gratitude for all the heartwarming wishes the family has received. ''Overwhelmed by the warm welcome for our little one. Thank you for all the love and blessings❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️.'' View this post on Instagram A post shared by Upasana Kamineni Konidela (@upasanakaminenikonidela) × Soon after the photo was shared, Ram and Upasana's close friends were quick to congratulate the couple. Priyanka Chopra commented on the post, “Congratulations.”

Rakul Preet Singh wrote, “Upsiiiiii congratulations. May she be blessed with all the joy, happiness and abundance in the world.”

Singer Kanika Kapoor wrote, ''Overjoyed.''

RRR star Ram Charan and his wife Upasana Konidela welcomed their first child together on June 20th. Upasana gave birth in a private hospital in Hyderabad, India.

The news of the baby's arrival was shared by the hospital in a bulletin.

The bulletin read, “Miss Upasana Kamineni and Ram Charan Konidela had a baby girl on 20th June 2023, at Apollo hospital Jubilee Hills Hyderabad. The baby and mother are doing well.”

Ram Charan is the son of actor-politician Chiranjeevi.

Upasana's pregnancy was announced in December 2022. "With the blessings of Shri Hanuman Ji, we are delighted to share that Upasana & Ram Charan are expecting their first child. With love & gratitude Surekha & Chiranjeevi Konideli, Shobana & Anil Kamineni (sic)," the couple's social media post read.

Ram Charan married entrepreneur, Upasana on June 14, 2012, in a grand wedding ceremony attended by who's who from the Indian film industry.

WATCH WION LIVE HERE