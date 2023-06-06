Radhika Madan turns into green goddess for PETA India

Radhika Madan makes being vegan fashionable as she turned into a new leaf with People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) India’s new vegan campaign. The new campaign encourages and urges people to “try vegan”. Radhika looks stunning in a leafy avatar on the occasion of World Environment Day.

Radhika Madan recently became a vegan. She opted for this lifestyle choice as part of her preparation for a role with Irrfan Khan in Angrezi Medium. She continued with the same diet after the film wrapped up. Sharing an incident from when this happened, Radhika said, “My character, Tarika, from Angrezi Medium helped me discover vegan foods, and it completely changed my mindset and gave me a clearer perspective on life. I have a lot of leafy greens, sattu is my source of protein, and there’s so much variety contrary to what people think. I encourage everyone to try being plant-based – help the animals and yourself, too!”





As claimed by many, vegan diet has less carbon footprint and is generally healthier for the human body. Radhika joins a long list of celebrities who have changed their diet and now lead a vegan life. This list includes Kartik Aaryan, Anushka Sharma, Shahid Kapoor, Hema Malini, R Madhavan, and many others.

As for work, Radhika Madan is now gearing up for films like Kacchey Limbu; Sanaa; the remake of Oscar contender Soorarai Pottru featuring Akshay Kumar; Happy Teacher’s Day, and Rumi Ki Sharafat.

