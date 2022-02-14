R. Madhavan's 'Rocketry: The Nambi Effect' to now release on July 1

R. Madhavan's upcoming film 'Rocketry: The Nambi Effect' finally has a new release date. The movie will release in theatres on July 1 this year.

In the movie, Madhavan will play the role of renowned scientist Nambi Narayanan. Apart from the actor, he has also directed, produced and written the film.

On Monday, he took to Instagram to share the release date. He also dropped a new motion poster of the film and wrote, ''For all your love and Good wishes''.

The movie also stars Phyllis Logan, Vincent Riotta, Ron Donaiche, Simran, Rajit Kapur, Ravi Raghavendra, Misha Ghoshal, Gulshan Grover, Karthik Kumar and Dinesh Prabhakar.

Madhavan`s directorial will also see special appearances by superstars Shah Rukh Khan and Suriya.



The movie will be released simultaneously in multiple languages including Hindi, Tamil and English, and will be released in Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada as well.

