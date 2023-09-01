R Madhavan appointed as the new president of Film and Television Institute of India

Actor R Madhavan has been appointed as the new President of the Film and Television Institute of India (FTII), Pune, and chairman of the governing council. The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting announced Madhavan's appointment on Friday.



Union Minister Anurag Thakur congratulated the actor. On X, earlier known as Twitter, Anurag wrote, “Heartiest congratulations to @ActorMadhavan ji on being nominated as President of @FTIIOfficial and Chairman of the governing council. I'm sure that your vast experience & strong ethics will enrich this institute, bring positive changes, & take it to a higher level. My best wishes to you.”

The actor replaced veteran filmmaker Shekhar Kapur, whose tenure ended in March 2023.

Thanking Anurag for the heartwarming wishes, Madhavan wrote on X(formally known as Twitter), “Thank you so very much for the honor and kind wishes @ianuragthakur Ji. I will do my very best to live up to all the expectations.”

The nomination of Madhavan comes a few weeks after he won a National Award for his film Rocketry: The Nambi Effect. The actor's directorial debut won the National Award for Best Feature Film. The film was based on the life of renowned scientist Nambi Narayanan. In the film, the actor played the role of the ISRO scientist.

Madhavan is predominantly known for his work in Tamil and Hindi cinema. The actor got his Tamil breakthrough from Mani Ratnam's romantic drama film Alai Payuthey (2000). A year later in 2001, he made his Bollywood debut with Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein. The film has been considered a cult-classic romantic film.