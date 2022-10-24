'Queen' to 'English Vinglish': 5 feel-good films to watch this Diwali

It's Diwali, which means time to spend some quality time with family. If you are planning to stay in this Diwali, then we have some good news. You don't need to waste time surfing wondering what you should watch because we have picked out five Indian feel-good films that will brighten up your mood this festive season. So, grab some sweets and watch these slice-of-life movies with your family.

English Vinglish (2012)

This one has all the flavours of festivities and one can confidentially say it will get those happy tears rolling down your cheeks. With this film, the late Indian superstar Sridevi made a comeback so it has been a special one for all Sridevi fans. But more than that, this film portrays the most ordinary aspects of life in an extraordinary manner. The film depicts the transformation of Shashi, a meek, put-upon indian housewife who speaks only Hindi, into a confident citizen of the world, over the length of a four-week crash course in English. It is a must-watch, doesn't matter if you are a Sridevi fan or not.

Jab We Met (2007)

This Imtiaz Ali film can be watched over and over again and believe me it never gets old. When a heartbroken young boy meets an annoyingly cheerful girl who is living life on her own terms, friendship blossoms and then how the story unfolds is quite a delight to watch. The film starring Kareena Kapoor and Shahid Kapoor will never fail to put a smile on your face even today.

Queen (2014)

This film was a breakthrough film for actor Kangana Ranaut. A refreshing film with a heartfelt performance. It's a story of a young woman who goes on her honeymoon to Paris and Amsterdam all alone but when she comes back she is a different person.

The Lunchbox (2013)

Bored of the same old stereotypical boy-met-girl romance? Well, then this is the film for you. An unusual love story of an aged widower and a married housewife where the lunchbox plays cupid. The film starring the late Irrfan khan, Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Nimrat Kaur is immensely enjoyable.

Dhanak (2016)

No superstars or renowned actors here but this tale is of two signings, 10-year-old Pari and 8-year-old Chotu. Both are huge fans of shah rukh khan and Salman khan respectively. This Nagesh Kukunoor's story takes a turn when the kids embark on a 300km journey all alone to see indian superstar shah rukh khan hoping that he would help them to get Chotu's eyesight back. This film is all about hope and it reminds us of the small joys of life.