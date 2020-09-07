Queen Elizabeth to host drive-in movies at her holiday retreat from September 25

Who hasn’t gotten bored staying at home during the lockdown? Looks like the Britain’s Queen too has had a lot of this social distancing as reports suggest that the royal will soon be hosting drive-in movies at her country retreat, Sandringham Estate.

The country retreat of Queen Elizabeth II will begin hosting drive-in movies starting September 25. It will feature a slate of popular and award-winning films that will be shown on a state-of-the-art LED screen.

The first film to be showcased is Oscar-winning war film ‘1917’ that will be followed by Elton John’s biopic film ‘Rocketman’. The following day screenings will include films like ‘Toy Story’, ‘The Greatest Showman’ and ‘Bohemian Rhapsody’.

The next day will have ‘Moana’, ‘Grease’ and ‘A Star is Born’.

Ticket prices start at £32.50, with the option of paying an extra £7.50 to add chairs and tables to the side of one's vehicle along with popcorn. Attendees will park their vehicles in designated areas within Sandringham Country Park. Each car will be given space to socially distance from the next vehicle, allowing attendees to sit outside of their cars to watch the film.

They will hear the film via an audio transmitter in their car, while concessions include alcoholic beverages, popcorn, soda and snacks.

Rotating food vendors will service each film.

The website of the Sandringham Estate offers COVID-19 guidelines, regularly updated with safety measures in compliance with the British government.

