Porn website to now cough up $12.7m to women who were 'tricked' into pornography

In a rather unfortunate series of incidents, a US judge has awarded $13m in damages to 22 women who were defrauded by the owners of GirlsDoPorn. It is a website specialising in ‘amateur’style of pornography which was pulled up for putting videos online without the consent of the women pictured in them.

The group of women sued the porn website over “coercion and lies” as they claimed that they were tricked into making pornography videos that were released on to some adult websites without their consent.

A US judge heard the case today as the case was pronounced “exposed the rotten underbelly of the San Diego sex industry”.

The women during the court case revealed that they were asked for “beautiful college-type preppy girls” aged 18 to 22 interested in modeling. After they applied, they received phone calls from other women who were called “reference women” who pitched the idea of making porn and assured them that it would never go online.

Some women claimed that when they tried to back out, they were threatened, plied with alcohol and told they would have to pay for their own way home from San Diego.

The videos have thus surfaced on several adult websites and have been seen more than a billion times.