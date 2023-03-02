Peter Pan and Wendy trailer: Watch Jude Law as Captain Hook, Yara Shahidi as Tinker Bell

The first trailer for Disney’s Peter Pan and Wendy dropped earlier today. Peter Pan and Wendy pack on a new adventure in the live-action Disney+ film in which Alexander Molony and Ever Anderson play titular roles. Tinker Bell will be essayed by Yara Shahidi and Jude Law will be seen as Captain Hook.

The Disney+ film is a reimagining of the classic novel and Disney's 1953 animated movie. It is helmed by David Lowery who has also co-written the script.

In a statement, David Lowery said, "In making Peter Pan & Wendy, we set out to craft a film that honors both the original J.M. Barrie text and Walt Disney's animated adaptation; we wanted to invigorate our retelling with emotional sincerity, an open heart and a grand yearning for adventure.

"Hundreds of incredible artists spent many years bringing this film to the screen," he added. "I'm excited for audiences to see their work, to go on this ride, and to rediscover an evergreen tale from a new perspective."

Watch the Peter Pan and Wendy trailer here:

The cast also includes Alyssa Wapanatâhk, Joshua Pickering, Jacobi Jupe, Molly Parker, Alan Tudyk, and Jim Gaffigan.