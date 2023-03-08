'No rang or bhang', Hrithik Roshan and family celebrate Holi 2023 at the gym

Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan shared a glimpse of his preparations for Holi 2023 and they are nothing like you’d imagine. Hrithik with his two sons, Hridhaan and Hrehaan, opted for a Holi without colours as they enjoyed family time with a workout session. The trio was joined by Hrithik’s ex-wife Sussanne Khan and her boyfriend Arslan Goni.

In a video shared by Hrithik, he can be seen holding a table tennis bat. While one son played with the actor, the other was seen lifting weights. Hrithik’s cousins were also seen doing lunges in the video.

Sharing the video, Hrithik wrote in the caption, “No rang or bhang, just sweat n fun! A customised whole gang Holi morning workout by @swapneelhazare! Happy Holi beautiful people! How’s your Holi going?”

Sussanne Khan replied on the video and wrote, "Best Holi ever.”

While the whole family could be seen enjoying each other’s company, Hrithik’s girlfriend, Saba Azad, wasn’t a part of the video. B-town marks Holi with celebratory posts: Alia Bhatt, Kareena Kapoor and more

As for work, Hrithik recently wrapped the shooting schedule of his upcoming film Fighter. He posted a short video from the set. The cast and crew of Fighter could be seen in the picture. Fighter is directed by Siddharth Anand and will have Hrithik collaborate with Deepika Padukone for the first time. It also stars Anil Kapoor.

Hrithik was last seen in Vikram Vedha, alongside Saif Ali Khan. It was the Hindi remake of Vijay Sethupathi and R Madhavan's 2017 Tamil film of the same name.

