Nicki Minaj denies Ye aka Kanye West’s request to clear 'New Body' song for Vultures album

WION Web Team
Los Angeles, United StatesEdited By: Kirtika KatiraUpdated: Dec 15, 2023, 04:57 PM IST
main img

Nicki Minaj and Kanye West Photograph:(Instagram)

Reacting to Kanye West's request to clear "New Body" for his album Vultures, Nicki Minaj said on Instagram Live, "The train has left the station." 

Ye, who was formerly known as Kanye West, recently took to social media to publically request Nicki Minaj to clear the "New Body" song for his collaborative album, Vultures, with Ty Dolla Sign. The controversial rapper, who remained in the news for his anti-semitic remarks throughout the year, shared a screengrab of a text he had sent to Minaj, which read, "Hi it’s ye, May I Call you about clearing new body on the album."

However, it seems that Minaj is in no mood to respond or entertain the request. The Trinidadian rapper took to her Instagram Live to address Ye's request, explaining, "That train has left the station. No disrespect in any way. I just put out a new album, why would I put out a song that has been out for 3 years?"

For those unaware, the song leaked years ago and it was initially made for Ye's shelved 2019 album Yandhi. This week, during a live listening session at Miami’s Wynwood Marketplace, Ye previewed the song alongside other tracks from the forthcoming album.

Talking about the song in a 2022 interview, Minaj stated, "‘New Body’ is the biggest hit record that never came out. Kanye asked me to write my ‘New Body’ verse four times over, so he could blend into any artistic and spiritual situation in his life. Then I turn on the internet a few months later and see him on Drink Champs."

Vultures is Ye's first studio album since the antisemitic remarks he made in 2022 left his music and fashion career in limbo.

Ty Dolla $ign posted Vultures' tracklist on social media on Friday, which included the pair's recent "Vultures" track along with "Beg Forgiveness," "Timbo Freestyle," "Worship," "Gun to my Head" and "New Body".

