New project? BTS member V teases 'something big' on its way

BTS member V gave his fans something to look forward to as he dropped a photo dump on Instagram. Taking to social media, V aka Kim Tae-hyung shared several pictures of himself making fans wonder if he is teasing a new project.

The BTS singer also dropped a photo of Hotel Transylvania character Dennis Dracula Loughran. He also shared a video of a girl singing "You've Got a Friend in Me". In the first photo, a close-up image of the BTS singer revealed his face only partially. He can be seen wearing a cream coloured blazer. In another, V can be seen in white and black as he is seen seated on a couch.

V sat near a window on a chair in the next photo. The singer also gave a glimpse of a crowd seemingly at a shooting location at night.

Fans took to Twitter and reacted to the photo dump. A person tweeted, "I feel like he's going to play a character in hotel Transylvania idk tho." "He’s teasing us, new project," said a fan.

"Something big from Tae is coming. I feel it," wrote a Twitter user.