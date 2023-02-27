ugc_banner

New project? BTS member V teases 'something big' on its way

New Delhi Edited By: Zeba KhanUpdated: Feb 27, 2023, 08:50 PM IST

BTS member V dropped a series of photos and videos and fans think something big is on its way. 

BTS member V gave his fans something to look forward to as he dropped a photo dump on Instagram. Taking to social media, V aka Kim Tae-hyung shared several pictures of himself making fans wonder if he is teasing a new project. 

The BTS singer also dropped a photo of Hotel Transylvania character Dennis Dracula Loughran. He also shared a video of a girl singing "You've Got a Friend in Me". In the first photo, a close-up image of the BTS singer revealed his face only partially. He can be seen wearing a cream coloured blazer. In another, V can be seen in white and black as he is seen seated on a couch. 

V sat near a window on a chair in the next photo. The singer also gave a glimpse of a crowd seemingly at a shooting location at night. 

Fans took to Twitter and reacted to the photo dump. A person tweeted, "I feel like he's going to play a character in hotel Transylvania idk tho." "He’s teasing us, new project," said a fan. 

"Something big from Tae is coming. I feel it," wrote a Twitter user.

Currently, V can be seen in Jinny’s Kitchen, a spin-off series of the popular reality show Youn’s Kitchen. He works as a restaurant employee along with Lee Seo-jin, Park Seo-joon, Jung Yu-mi, and Choi Woo-shik. 

