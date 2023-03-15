Netizens school Hollywood after it mistakes Deepika Padukone for a Brazilian model

Netizens came down hard on Hollywood after many foreign press agencies had a case of mistaken identity regarding Bollywood star Deepika Padukone. The actress was misidentified as Brazilian model Camila Alves, who is married to actor Matthew McConaughey.

Deepika Padukone attended the Oscars 2023 event in a black mermaid gown by Louis Vuitton. She made heads turn both at the red carpet and in India as celebrities wished her for giving a speech that made everyone proud. Deepika was especially praised for being calm and poised on the Oscars stage while she was interrupted more than three times because of people hooting for her.

So it comes as a surprise that she was mistaken for someone else at the Oscars by at least three international agencies. She was identified as Brazilian model Camila Alves at the 95th Academy Awards. This upset people in India as they shared screenshots of the goof-up and schooled Hollywood for not getting it right. “Deepika’s actually quite famous in her own right- 72 million Instagram followers and an award-winning career,” one fan wrote on Twitter.

Another tweeted, “I'm crying…this is giving unprofessionalism, ignorance and racism. ask your bloggers to research and review before posting stuff. This is Deepika Padukone,” while a third added, “She is not Camila Alves. She is Bollywood royalty DEEPIKA PADUKONE.”

The mistake was rectified after the topic created a lot of noise on Twitter.

On the work front, Deepika Padukone will next be seen in Project K with Prabhas and Fighter with Hrithik Roshan. She will also star and produce a remake of the American comedy film The Intern and is set to portray Draupadi in a retelling of the Mahabharata.

