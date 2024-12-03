New Delhi

After it came to news that Nargis Fakhri’s sister Aliya has been arrested on charges of murder of her ex boyfriend, there are now reports that the Bollywood actress has not been in touch with her sister for almost 20 years now. In a report published by India Today, a source close to Nargis has revealed that the two sisters have not been in contact for almost two decades now.

Aliya Fakhri was meanwhile arrested for allegedly murdering her ex boyfriend and his friend at his home in New York City. She put his garage on fire and allegedly yelled, “You’re all going to die”. She put his garage on fire with the intention of killing him. Nargis Fakhri's sister arrested for murder of ex-boyfriend by putting him on fire

Meanwhile, the source close to Nargis has said that there is “nothing to clarify” about the matter. It confirmed that Nargis has not been in touch with her sister for over 20 years now. She reportedly learnt about the incident, like everyone else, via the news.

Nargis is yet to make any comment or release a statement.

Aliya's mother has issued a statement

So far, only her mother has spoken up on the matter. She said, “I don’t think she would be killing someone. She was a person who was caring for everybody. She tried to help everybody.”

Aliya and Nargis’s mother added that the former had been battling opioid addiction following a dental mishap. She believes it might have contributed to Aliya's erratic behaviour.

Aliya set a detached garage of a house on fire, which led to the deaths of her 35-year-old ex-boyfriend Edward Jacobs and Anastasia Ettienne (33). The incident happened on November 2. The two died from smoke inhalation and thermal injuries caused by fire.