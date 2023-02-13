Mumbai Comic Con 2023 concludes: Highlights of the biggest pop culture event

Comic Con India hosted its much-anticipated Mumbai Comic Con 2023 over the course of two days, 11 and 12 February. The event was attended by various comic book artists, cosplayers, musicians, gamers and special performers.

Hard core pop culture enthusiasts cosplayed and put on a geek show with so much excitement while also participating in other activities. A fun-filled action-packed two-day event brought various publishing houses, Indian and International artists such as Taryn, Dan Parent, Yanick Paquette, Abhijeet Kini, standup comedians Rohan Joshi & Sahil Shah who hosted Binge-O clock followed by Nishant Suri’s stand-up, special performances by the band Geek Fruit and also the rapper duo Shia and Zero Chill.

Audible hosted a special session with Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi for their podcast Social Distancing and Ishaan Khatter for Ravan Rising among others. Special interactive sessions were also held with Amar Chitra Katha, Raj Comics by Sanjay Gupta in conversation with Siddhant Chaturvedi, along with this Prime Video also hosted a special session with Raj and DK on the highly successful series Farzi.

Comic Con India made it an event to remember for all attendees in Mumbai with some thrilling experience zones right from DC Studios & Warner Bros (Shazam & Barbie), Marvel India (Ant Man), Universal Pictures (Fast X), Audible (Sandman, Harry Potter), Celio (Anime Merch), Crunchyroll showcasing the best of Anime, Bandai Namco bringing some of the most popular Japanese franchises and not to forget the biggest Manga Collection under one roof by Viz Media & Simon & Schuster India and boAt.

Jatin Varma, Founder, Comic Con India said, “Mumbai Comic Con brought an altogether amazing feeling, I am extremely humbled by the love that we received in Bengaluru & Delhi and Mumbai did not let us down. It was overwhelming to see such an amazing array of fans that had assembled. Coming back after the pandemic, the success of all the events solidifies our passion to come back bigger & better next year! See you all soon”



"I'm beyond excited to be attending Comic Con Mumbai! It's a fantastic opportunity to meet passionate fans and celebrate the world of comics and pop culture. I've always been a huge fan of superheroes and have enjoyed comic books and pop culture since I was a kid. They didn't have such massive movies back then, but I've almost watched every animated series you can think of, and I've still managed to keep up with it and my love for it remains strong” said Siddhant Chaturvedi