Mona Lisa enjoys Indian food in this AI image created by chef Vikas Khanna

A new day and a new set of artificial intelligence-generated pictures are here. In the past few months, AI pictures have grabbed the attention of every single person on the internet, whether it was a picture showing Hollywood actors as Indian monks or the world's richest people as the poor. Joining the bandwagon, celebrity chef Vikas Khanna has shared an AI-generated picture and that too with an Indian pinch.

Vikas, who has introduced Indian food on a global level, at many big platforms and to international personalities, this time served Indian food to the centuries-old Mona Lisa, and all thanks go to the AI.

Showing the world his creative side, Vikas shared the picture on his social media handles and wrote, ''Okay, I did this with AI. Mona

Lisa enjoying Indian food.''

The picture shows Mona Lisa enjoying Indian food. Not only this, but the setting of the painting is different. In Vikas's one, Mona Lisa is apparently dressed in Indian attire and is sitting at a dining table with food and drinks served.

The picture quickly grabbed the attention of netizens.