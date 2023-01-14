Miss Ukraine's powerful 'Warrior of Light' costume is the symbol of courage and strength

Miss Ukraine, Viktoria Apanasenko, is showing the world the power of her country. Viktoria, who is representing her war-torn country Ukraine in this year's Miss Universe pageant, has recently become the talk of the internet, and all thanks go to the grand costume she wore at the pageant's national costume round at the 71st Miss Universe edition organised in New Orleans, US.

On January 11, the 28-year-old diva walked the ramp wearing the 'Warrior of Light' costume. The stunning white outfit was dedicated to Ukraine's fight for freedom and the struggle the country has been going through ever since the Russian invasion.

The dress was inspired by Archangel Michael, Kyiv's protector and warrior, and featured a golden bodysuit with a voluminous white shrug. She accessorised her look with a wheat spike crown. Her costume was from Lesia Patoka.

The highlight of the dress was the 16-foot white wings that were created by the Crooked Feather and also had the blue colour of the Ukrainian flag.

Sharing a video on her Instagram account, Apanasenko shared more details about her dress and how it personified the inner strength and courage of Ukrainians.

In the caption, Viktoria wrote: "Our courage, determination, and love for the freedom that is flowing through our veins While creating this costume, we wanted to convey the idea that war cannot break our strength and discolour our hearts. Even in the blazing sun, Ukraine will be reborn like a phoenix and will shine with bright rays of kindness and faith. It also symbolises every woman who is fighting for her rights, freedom, and future. "Each of us is the Warrior of Light.''

The official page of Miss Universe shared a video of Viktoria and wrote, "Ukraine is SLAYING on stage, along with her beautiful feathered wings. What an inspiration you are to everyone.''

The dress quickly became the talk of the internet and received widespread acclaim.

It is referenced to St.Michael, the defender of Ukrainian capital Kyiv ❤️‍🩹 pic.twitter.com/QxJBbdUAMr — sankta luna 🇺🇦 (@whowillprayfor) January 12, 2023 ×

Reacting to the dress, one Twitter user wrote: "It is a reference to St. Michael, the defender of the Ukrainian capital, Kyiv."

"Gorgeous and powerful." "Exactly how I see Ukraine—a warrior of the light," another user wrote.