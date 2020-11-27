'Mirzapur' actor Priyanshu Painyuli marries girlfriend Vandana Joshi in a private ceremony; see pics

'Extraction' star Priyanshu Painyuli married longtime girlfriend, actress and dancer Vandana Joshi in a private ceremony in Dehradun on Thursday.



The actor was most recently seen playing the character of Robin in the immensely popular show 'Mirzapur'. Vandana was seen in a show called 'Dil Se Diya Vachan'.



Images of the actor's wedding ceremony started doing the rounds of the internet on Thursday. A video shared by Painyuli on Instagram showed how he arrived in style on a bike for his weeding.

The couple got engaged last year and had to postpone their wedding due to the pandemic.



In a statement released by the actor, he recalled that how the pandemic put a halt on his wedding plans. "



"At the start of 2020, we were comfortably coasting along, not knowing what’s going to come our way. Everyday ever since has been a reminder of precious family and loved ones are. The pandemic put a halt on wedding plans across the world but Vandana and I took it in our stride and decided to have an intimate gathering. For those of you who couldn’t be there, I know you all were omnipresent in spirit. We tied the knot as a reminder to us and everyone else that no matter where life takes us, family remains sacrosanct and must be our priority."

"It was the best day of our lives and what made it even more special is the realisation that when everything around is so devoid of hope, God has been kind enough to bestow us with biggest joy in the world. To each other, we promise a lifetime of being best friends, soulmates, partners and equals. You’d ask what’s love in times of coronavirus like? In the words of Gabriel Garcia Marquez, “ It was time when they both loved each other best, without hurry or excess, when both were most conscious of and grateful for their incredible victories over adversity. Life would still present them with other moral trials, of course, but that no longer mattered," he further added.



The newlyweds will host a wedding reception for their industry friends in December. The actor who shot to fame for his role in 'Bhavesh Joshi' will soon be seen in Taapsee Pannu starrer 'Rashmi Rocket'.