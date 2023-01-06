Meet the cast of M3gan, a sci-fi horror movie set to hit theatres today

The 2022 American science fiction horror movie M3GAN has an interesting storyline. Gemma is confused and unprepared to be a parent when she unexpectedly takes in her 8-year-old orphaned niece, Cady. Gemma is under extreme pressure at work and chooses to pair her M3GAN prototype with Cady in an effort to tackle both issues, but this choice will have unthinkable repercussions. Gerard Johnstone is the film's director. In the movie, there is a top cast which includes the likes of Brian Jordan Alvarez, Violet McGraw, Allison Williams, and Ronny Chieng all appear. Check out the horror movie's cast.

Allison Howell Williams

Gemma, a roboticist and the creator of M3GAN, is portrayed by Allison Williams. Allison Howell Williams, an American actress, comedian, and singer, was born on April 13, 1988. The HBO comedy-drama series Girls, where she played the character "Marnie Michaels," is her most well-known work (2012). Williams is the daughter of TV producer Jane Gillan Stoddard and former NBC Nightly News anchor and managing editor Brian Williams. She was born and reared in New Canaan, Connecticut. 2010 saw her graduate from Yale University.

Violet McGraw

Cady is the orphaned niece of Gemma. In a car accident, Cady lost her parents. Violet is an actress who has appeared in a wide range of television shows and motion pictures. Young Violet had a passion for acting, and in the television series Love, where she portrayed the recurring part of Nina, she obtained her first credit role. She later went on to star in a number of other television programmes, and in the 2018 film Ready Player One, she made her feature picture debut. In the 2018 season of the Netflix series The Haunting of Hill House, she was given the part of Young Eleanor "Nell". She was chosen to play Violet in the 2019 motion picture Doctor Sleep (2019). She is the younger sister of Madeleine McGraw, an actress, and actors Jack and Aidan McGraw.

Amie Donald as M3GAN

Amie Donald is a dancer with the Papakura, Auckland-based Norris Studios. Over the course of two seasons of Sweet Tooth, Amie Donald has played four hybrid characters. She portrayed a Meerkat, a duck, and the supporting role of "Junior" the owl in season 1. She frequently played the part of Maya the Monkey in season 2.

Ronny Chieng

The maker, David, a business CEO who is represented by actor Ronny Chieng is behind every evil doll in "M3GAN." Chinese comedian and actor Ronny Chieng was born in Malaysia and raised in Singapore and New Hampshire. After earning a dual degree in law and commerce from The University of Melbourne in Australia, he began doing stand-up in 2009. Four Australian specials and NBC's "Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon" have shown Ronny's stand-up. Ronny Chieng: Asian Comedian Destroys America!, his debut Netflix Special, was only recently made available.

Brian Jordan Alvarez as Cole

Born in 1987 in New York City to a Colombian mother and an American father, Brian and his family relocated to rural Tennessee when he was barely 4 years old. He was frequently travelled to see his relatives in Spain and Colombia. At age 17, Brian moved out to attend the North Carolina School of the Arts for his last year of high school. After receiving his acting certificates at the University of Southern California, he continued living in Los Angeles. In addition to performing.