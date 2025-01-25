The top prosecutor in Los Angeles said Friday that his office will not bring charges against goth rocker Marilyn Manson, who has been accused of sexual assault and domestic violence.

Advertisment

Following "a comprehensive four-year investigation," prosecutors determined that "allegations of domestic violence fall outside of the statute of limitations," said a statement from Los Angeles County District Attorney Nathan Hochman.

"And we cannot prove charges of sexual assault beyond a reasonable doubt," it added.

Manson has faced allegations from multiple women, including his ex-fiancee, the actress Evan Rachel Wood, and Esme Bianco, who featured in "Game of Thrones."

Advertisment

Marilyn Manson loses defamation case against Evan Rachel Wood

Manson, whose real name is Brian Warner, has denied wrongdoing.

He filed court proceedings in 2022 against Wood for conspiracy, fraud and defamation after she accused him of raping her, but later dropped the civil suit.

Advertisment

The 56-year-old musician has long cultivated a controversial image with his ghostly make-up and stage name evoking serial killer Charles Manson, one of the most notorious criminals in US history.

Marilyn Manson drops lawsuit against ex Evan Rachel Wood

"While we are unable to bring charges in this matter, we recognize that the strong advocacy of the women involved has helped bring greater awareness to the challenges faced by survivors of domestic abuse and sexual assault," Hochman's office said in a statement.

Manson is currently on a global tour. Hours after the prosecutor's statement was released, he announced on Instagram that the tour would include shows in the United States.

Marilyn Manson, GoT actress Esme Bianco settle sexual assault suit

Disclaimer: This story has been published from a news agency feed with minimal edits to adhere to WION's style guide. The headline may have been changed to better reflect the content of the story or to make it more suitable for WION audience.