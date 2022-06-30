Mahesh Babu and wife Namrata Shirodkar meet Bill Gates, fans can't keep calm

Indian film actor Mahesh Babu and his wife Namrata Shirodkar recent met American business magnate Bill Gates during a trip to the US. Mahesh took to Instagram to share a photo of Gates standing next to the actor and his wife. The photo seems to have been clicked at a restaurant. The three can be seen wearing semi-formal clothes and smiling at the camera.



Sharing the picture, Babu wrote, “Had the pleasure of meeting Mr. @thisisbillgates! One of the greatest visionaries this world has seen… and yet the most humble! Truly an inspiration!!"

Mahesh, who is a superstar in Telugu cinema enjoys a massive fan following on social media and outside of it. The photo sparked several fans to go gaga over the picture and they celebrated the meeting of the two legends.



“Wowww such a pleasant moment and wonderful one to see," a fan commented. “Wow, it’s Bill Gates!!! Awesome Mahesh Sir!!" added another. Many also dropped heart and clap emojis.

The actor and his wife along with their two children are holidaying in the US at present. The family landed in New York recently and have been sharing photos of their vacation on social media. Mahesh shared a picture with Namrata and wrote, “Summer nights… city lights! #LifeInNYC."

The actor has had a busy year so far. He was last seen in 'Sarkaru Vaari Paata', which also featured Keerthy Suresh, and was helmed by Parasuram Petla. Mahesh will be seen next in 'SSMB28' which co-stars Pooja Hegde.