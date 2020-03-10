Madonna cancels Madame X Paris concerts due to coronavirus scare

Pop diva Madonna has cancelled the last two concerts of her Madame X tour in France after the country banned large gatherings across the state to curb the spread of coronavirus.

A statement posted on the singer's official website, states that the March 10-11 concerts in Paris stand canceled now.

"Following official notification from the Office of the Police this morning prohibiting all events with an audience attendance of over 1000, Live Nation regrets to announce the final two Madame X performances previously rescheduled to March 10 and March 11 are forced to be canceled," the statement read.

Paris was supposed to be the last stop of Madonna's tour. The tour kicked off in September and Madonna also performed in Chicago, San Francisco, Las Vegas, Los Angeles, Boston, Philadelphia, Miami, Lisbon and London.

The outbreak of the coronavirus has effected the entertainment industry majorly with several concerts across the world being called off.

The singer had canceled shows at le Grand Rex on March 1 and March 7 citing 'ongoing injuries'.