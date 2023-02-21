Madonna admits to plastic surgery, asks fans if she looks 'cute'

Madonna has finally admitted to getting plastic surgery after fans pointed out she looked very different in her recent Grammys appearance. Fans called her “unrecognisable” to which the pop star admitted she was all swollen post the surgery.

In an Instagram post, Madonna wrote, “Look how cute I am now that swelling from surgery has gone down. Lol.” She shared a photo of herself in ripped jeans and a hat.

The singer did not reveal what kind of procedure she had.

At the Grammys 2023, the fans mocked the 64-year-old for showing off sculpted cheeks. One fan wrote, “Madonna looking ‘refreshed’ lol..” while another wrote, “So, I am just now watching the #GRAMMYs. Madonna doesn't quite look like @Madonna to me.”

Another fan trolled her asking her to “stop with the plastic surgery and embrace the aging process. She’s nearly unrecognisable at this point.”