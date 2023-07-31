Made In Heaven Season 2: Meet the brides of this season

The brides are here! On Sunday, Prime Video shared a glimpse of all the brides we will see this year in the second season of Made in Heaven. The brides include Mrunal Thakur, Radhika Apte, Shibani Dandekar and Sarah Jane Dias among others.



All the brides are dressed differently and look stunning. Made In Heaven features Sobhita Dhulipala and Arjun Mathur as wedding planners. The first season was released in 2019.



The brides of Made In Heaven



In the photos shared on social media, the brides represent different backgrounds and communities. Mrunal is seen in a red lehenga and a pretty gold necklace. Radhika looks like the perfect Maharashtrian bride, wearing a garland and golden jewellery. Shibani dressed in gold and black can be seen riding a horse. Sarah Jane is in a pristine white gown with a veil over her face. Also decked up as brides are Zayn Marie, Elnaaz Nourouz and Kallirroi Tziafeta.