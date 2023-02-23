What's a good way to gain weight if you're too skinny? Here are some healthy tips

Weight gain can be achieved by consuming more calories than you burn through physical activity and daily metabolic processes. However, it's important to note that weight gain should be approached in a healthy and sustainable way, and the specific approach may vary based on an individual's unique needs and health status. Being underweight can be defined in a couple of ways. It can mean low weight for a person's height, defined as a body mass index (BMI) of less than 18.5. It also could be a weight that is 15 to 20% below the typical weight for a person's age.

If you are looking to gain weight, there are a few things you can do to help you achieve your goal. Here are some tips:

Eat more calories than you burn: To gain weight, you need to eat more calories than your body burns. This means you need to consume more calories than you expend in a day. You can use a calorie tracker app to help you determine how many calories you need to eat to gain weight.

Eat nutrient-dense foods: It's important to focus on eating nutrient-dense foods, such as fruits, vegetables, lean protein, and whole grains. These foods will provide your body with the nutrients it needs to function properly and help you gain a healthy weight.

Eat frequently: Try to eat 5-6 smaller meals throughout the day instead of 3 large meals.

Incorporate healthy fats: Adding healthy fats to your diet can help you gain weight. These can be found in foods such as avocados, nuts, seeds, and fatty fish.

Strength training: Incorporating strength training exercises into your workout routine can help you build muscle and gain weight. Focus on compound exercises that work multiple muscle groups, such as squats, deadlifts, and bench presses.

Consistency: Consistency is key when it comes to gaining weight. Make sure you are eating enough calories and getting enough exercise on a regular basis to see results.

Drink calorie-rich beverages: Choose beverages that are high in calories such as fruit juices, smoothies, and milkshakes.

Get enough sleep: Aim to get 7-9 hours of sleep each night to aid in recovery and muscle growth.