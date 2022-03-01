What is cerebral palsy? Symptoms to watch out for

Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella's son Zain Nadella died Monday morning. Zain Nadella was born with cerebral palsy in 1996.

What is Cerebral Palsy?

Cerebral palsy is a neurological condition caused by brain damage, and it is the most common motor and movement disability of childhood.

The word “cerebral” means having to do with the brain. The word “palsy” means weakness or problems with body movement.

The symptoms of CP vary from person-to-person and range from mild to severe. Some people with cerebral palsy may have difficulty walking and sitting. Others with the same issue have trouble grasping objects.

The symptoms can become more or less severe over time.

Common signs of Cerebral Palsy include:

delays in reaching motor skill milestones, such as rolling over, sitting up alone, or crawling

variations in muscle tone, such as being too floppy or too stiff

delays in speech development and difficulty speaking

spasticity, or stiff muscles and exaggerated reflexes

ataxia, or a lack of muscle coordination

tremors or involuntary movements

excessive drooling and problems with swallowing

difficulty walking

favouring one side of the body, such as reaching with one hand

neurological problems, such as seizures, intellectual disabilities, and blindness