What Chris Hemsworth eats in a day? His private chef spills the beans

The secrets are out! Chris Hemsworth's private chef, Sergio Perera, has shared in detail what the Hollywood star eats during the prep of his blockbuster movies.

Speaking to news.com.au, Perera shared that the 40-year-old actor likes to tweak his meals depending on whether he needs to bulk up or lose weight for a part, and that one of his favourite foods includes "good quality beef".

“Obviously the guy is a big boy,” Perera stated, noting that he "requires a lot of protein for the body he has". When the actor wants to build muscles, he keeps his meals very clean with a lot of barbecuing, like meats and vegetables, says the private chef, who has also appeared on MasterChef Australia. He also added that Hemsworth prefers the Mediterranean diet, which involves a lot of olive oil.

Hemsworth's diet doesn't include anything "boxed or canned" and he never skips eating a "very large, hearty salad that consists of raw and cooked vegetables, fermented products, nuts, seeds, and a lot of good fats with a piece of steak or a big piece of fish".

Perera has been cooking for Hemsworth for over a decade. The chef was first contacted by the actor's wife, Elsa Pataky, to work with him.

"He had just finished the first Thor movie, and he needed someone to help match his meal plan to his physical demands," Perera told the outlet. "And that’s how I came on board."

"I would sit with his trainer, who is one of his closest friends, and we would all work together on figuring out Chris’ goals," he continued.

While concluding, Perera revealed that he intended to stay with the actor for just a few months, but he decided to stay back because he loves working with Hemsworth, so much so that he has moved to Australia, the actor's home base, and has settled in Byron Bay.

