Victoria Beckham wants to protect her daughter Harper from online trolls

Social media can be cruel and negative to people, especially to children. Just like any other protective mother, singer-fashion designer Victoria Beckham is also worried about her daughter being subjected to online trolls. Victoria recently opened up about her concerns about how "cruel people can be" regarding her daughter, who is 10, who might join social media someday.

In a recent conversation with Vogue Australia, Victoria spoke about what it's like to parent her 10-year-old daughter Harper Seven, who is the youngest of her and husband David Beckham’s four kids, and discussed how body shaming has erupted on social media and her worries about how that might impact Harper one day, Page Six reported.

The 48-year-old fashion designer said that her current priority in life is to make sure that Harper has a circle of good friends and a positive relationship with her family. "Harper isn't on social media, so we don't have to worry about that just yet. But seeing how cruel people can be, yes it really does (concern me). Harper is at that age where her body is going to start changing, but it's about making sure that we communicate a lot as a family and she surrounds herself with nice friends. But it is quite terrifying, I can’t lie," Victoria said.

She also explained that her only daughter enjoys clothing according to her age and isn't in a rush to mature. "She's not one of these kids who are going out with a full face of makeup and a crop top," the former Spice Girl said.

"She’s at that age where her body is going to start changing, but it’s about making sure that we communicate a lot as a family and she surrounds herself with nice friends. But it is quite terrifying, I can’t lie," she added.

Victoria’s remarks follow a 2021 Girlguiding survey that revealed that 40% of UK girls aged 11 to 16 felt uneasy or less confident after seeing certain images online.

Sharing one amusing incident with Harper, Victoria said, "Harper actually said to me recently, ‘Mummy, I’ve seen some pictures of you when you were in the Spice Girls, and your skirts were just unacceptable. They were just too short.’"

David then said, "Absolutely, Harper! They really, really were."

And she was actually quite disgusted at how short my skirts were. I said, ‘Are you never going to wear skirts like that?’ She said, ‘Absolutely not.’ We’ll see."

Victoria and footballer David Beckham got married on July 4, 1999, in Ireland’s Luttrellstown Castle. Apart from Harper, they have three kids together, namely, 23-year-old Brooklyn, 19-year-old Romeo, and 17-year-old Cruz.