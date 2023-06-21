Toons celebrate International Yoga Day with #YogaSeHiHoga campaign

Nickelodeon India partnered with the Ayush Ministry of India to educate and inspire young minds about the numerous benefits of yoga under its flagship campaign - #YogaSeHiHoga – marking the fourth consecutive year of collaboration. As part of the campaign, renowned duo Motu-Patlu, magic toon Rudra, and the latest alien in town Abhimanyu were seen spreading the message of a healthy lifestyle at the biggest yoga event in the country in Jabalpur. The toons were seen performing yoga Aasans with the Vice President of India, Jagdeep Dhankhar, Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan, and other dignitaries.

Kavita Garg, Joint Secretary, Ministry of Ayush said, “The Ayush Ministry has always supported and encouraged innovative initiatives that promote the practice of yoga. The longstanding association between Nickelodeon and the Ayush Ministry exemplifies the power of entertainment and education coming together to create a positive impact on children's lives and inculcate in them healthy habits. #YogaSeHiHoga initiative aims to introduce yoga as a regular part of children's lives, capturing their attention from a young age through beloved characters like Motu & Patlu, and we eagerly anticipate further endeavors to engage our future generation."

Seen performing alongside 150,000 people at the grand event at Garrison Ground, Nicktoons, with their infectious energy and playful spirit, made the practice of yoga fun and engaging for the kids present. International Yoga Day: Bollywood fitness queens Malaika Arora and Shilpa Shetty share asana videos

The event also witnessed Prime Minister Narendra Modi giving a special video message addressing the participants about the importance and values of practicing yoga. Together, the Nicktoons not only spread the joy of yoga but also instilled a sense of mindfulness and self-awareness in the hearts of those who attended.

WATCH WION LIVE HERE

You can now write for wionews.com and be a part of the community. Share your stories and opinions with us here.