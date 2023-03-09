TikTok trend busts vasectomy myths amid row over abortion rights. Here's how

A TikTok trend is helping dispel myths about vasectomy, a contraception procedure whose demand in the United States has shot up after the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade last year, reported news agency AFP. The trend seeks to correct myths about vasectomy, such as it affecting libido and hormonal production or being equivalent to castration. The videos shared by TikTokers also promote the procedure as a way for men to stand in solidarity with women's reproductive rights that many say have been jeopardised in the wake of overturning. While the trend is helping to fight vasectomy myths, experts caution that TikTok can be flooded with unqualified influencers who peddle health misinformation.

Some videos about vasectomy, for instance, that relay accurate information about the procedure have falsely asserted that it is completely reversible. Many suggest that people should have access to accurate, evidence-based information and that TikTok audiences often confuse fame and followers with expertise.

What is vasectomy?

Vasectomy is a surgical procedure performed on men to achieve permanent contraception by blocking or cutting the vas deferens, which are the tubes that carry sperm from the testicles to the urethra. Once the vas deferens are blocked or cut, the sperm can no longer mix with semen and leave the body during ejaculation, making it highly effective as a long-term birth control method.

The procedure is considered a safe and highly effective method of contraception, with a failure rate of less than 1 per cent. However, it is important to note that vasectomy is a permanent form of contraception and should only be considered by individuals who are sure that they do not want to father children in the future.

What was Roe v. Wade and how was it overturned?

Roe v. Wade was a landmark US Supreme Court case in 1973 that established the constitutional right to access safe and legal abortion in the United States. The case was brought by a woman named Norma McCorvey, known as "Jane Roe" in the case, who challenged a Texas law that criminalised most abortions. The Court's ruling was based on the right to privacy, which it found was "broad enough to encompass a woman's decision whether or not to terminate her pregnancy."

The ruling was overturned in June, 2022 when a 6-3 decision was made on the grounds that the Constitution does not provide a right to abortion, and that the issue should be left to the states to decide. The court's decision was highly controversial and sparked widespread protests and debates across the country.

WATCH WION LIVE HERE