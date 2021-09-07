Take a look inside Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja's gorgeous London home

Bollywood star Sonam Kapoor gave her fans a glimpse of her gorgeous London flat that she shares with her husband Anand Ahuja. The actress shared breathtaking pictures of the insides of her house.



The photos of the house were part of a special feature for Architectural Digest's September issue.



The living room, rich with colours all around, looks breathtaking and has a distinct character of its own. In one picture Sonam is seen lounging on a red velvet sofa with a wall that has navy panelling in the bottom half of the room. A golden coffee table holds the attention at the centre of the living room with a magenta blue rug on the floor. A flower-shaped chandelier hangs above the area which also has teal blue chairs and forest theme wallpaper adorning one part of the room.



Wallpapers, in fact, are quite eclectic and distinct to every room. Floral ones adorn bedroom and bathroom walls while the dining space has old Indian Mughal paintings as its theme.



Talking about her house, Sonam said, “The first time @anandahuja and I stepped foot into our flat it instantly felt like home! It’s a two and a half bedroom space nestled in Notting Hill, and perfect for where we are in our lives at present. Upon seeing the space, we knew right away @rooshadshroff would bring to life a particular vision I had for the space. As always, Rooshad and I very much enjoyed collaborating together. He is highly adept in curating a space tailored to someone’s needs and individual design taste."



“Colour was a big requirement for me, and furthermore he helped bring to fruition my vision to create a more outdoor feel on the inside, rich in greens, blues and jewel tones, etc. My taste and leanings have become far more eclectic over the years, with a need to incorporate warm textures, fabrics, wallpapers with vintage carpets and chandeliers. I truly desired a delicate balance between modernist art and furniture that strongly mirrors my Indian heritage. Being away from home can be hard at times, and so Rooshad did a marvellous job of marrying British architecture with the Indian aesthetic and richness. While India is my soul, London has my heart,” she added.

Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja married in May 2018 and spend time in Mumbai, Delhi and London. Sonam stayed in London the entire last year amid lockdown and recently came back to Mumbai to attend her sister Rhea Kapoor's wedding.