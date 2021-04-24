Selena Gomez goes the platinum blonde way

Selena Gomez has gone blonde again! The 28-year-old star shared her new look with her Instagram followers, showing off her bold platinum blonde locks.

Gomez appeared to be makeup-free in the selfie, going casual in a T-shirt but rocking different-coloured pastel nails.

"New look," she captioned the picture, before referencing her beauty line, Rare Beauty. "Need to pick new Rare Beauty lip and blush shades now ."





This isn't the first time Gomez has died her hair blonde. The natural brunette shocked her fans in 2017 when she debuted platinum blonde hair at the American Music Awards.

Meanwhile, Gomez isn't the only star to surprisingly go blonde. In March, Billie Eilish debuted her blonde transformation.