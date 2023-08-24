Samantha Ruth Prabhu's athleisure is for all, check out her pick for a stroll in New York
Story highlights
Samantha Ruth Prabhu looked at ease as she stepped out for a stroll in New York's Central Park. She also attended the annual India Independence Day Parade in the city.
Samantha Ruth Prabhu looked at ease as she stepped out for a stroll in New York's Central Park. She also attended the annual India Independence Day Parade in the city.
Indian actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu is spending her holiday in New York City as she is seen attending various events looking her best. In one recently pictured images, Samantha can be seen taking a stroll in New York City’s Central Park. She served us with some athleisure fashion goals dressed in sports bra, matching yoga pants, denim jacket and denim cap to polish the look.
Check out her pictures here:
trending now
She shared some pictures from her morning walk on Instagram and captioned them, "Mornings like these...My happy place [white heart emoji]." She also shared snippets of birds and the foliage around her.
Fans took to praising her laidback look with many saying that she looked peaceful and like she “belonged there”.
Earlier, Samantha served us fashion with her sartorial choice for the Independence Day Parade in NYC. She wore a hand-embroidered black saree by Arpita Mehta on the occasion. Check out her pictures here
On the work front, Samantha will be seen next in Kushi with Vijay Deverakonda. The film releases in theatres on September 1.
recommended stories
recommended stories
WATCH WION LIVE HERE
You can now write for wionews.com and be a part of the community. Share your stories and opinions with us here.