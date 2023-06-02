Salman Rushdie writing a book on stage stabbing: 'I just have to deal with it'

Celebrated author Salman Rushdie revealed at the Hay literary festival that he is currently working on a book recounting the harrowing experience of being stabbed on stage in New York last year. The attack by a knife-wielding assailant resulted in the loss of sight in one of his eyes. Speaking in a pre-recorded Zoom appearance, the Booker Prize-winning author expressed his intentions to delve beyond the mere incident itself, exploring its implications and broader significance. Acknowledging the challenges of writing such a book, Rushdie emphasised its necessity in order for him to move forward with his literary pursuits. He explained that he couldn't simply start writing a novel unrelated to the attack without addressing it first.

“I’m trying to write a book about the attack on me – what happened and what it means, not just about the attack, but around it. It will be a relatively short book, a couple of hundred pages. It’s not the easiest book in the world to write but it’s something I need to get past in order to do anything else. I can’t really start writing a novel that’s got nothing to do with this … So I just have to deal with it.”

Rushdie reassured the audience at Hay literary festival that he was in a stable state, stating that he was "doing OK." He expressed his gratitude for the positive reception of his latest novel, Victory City, which he had finished writing prior to the attack and was subsequently published.

He added, “I never take anything for granted. Most people seem to like the book and that means a lot.” Attack on Salman Rushdie Rushdie fell victim to a violent assault while preparing to deliver a lecture at the Chautauqua Institution in Chautauqua, New York on August 12, 2022. During the incident, an assailant forcefully stormed onto the stage, launching a barrage of stabbing attacks at Rushdie, specifically aiming for his neck and abdomen. Swift intervention by security personnel led to the capture of the assailant, who was promptly apprehended by a state trooper. The suspect was identified as 24-year-old Hadi Matar from Fairview, New Jersey. Why is Salman Rushdie controversial? Most of the controversy surrounding Rushdie arises due to the publication of his fourth novel The Satanic Verses in 1988. The book explored themes of religion, identity, and cultural clashes, particularly within the context of Islam. It included elements that some individuals and groups found offensive and blasphemous towards the Islamic faith. As a result, the book sparked widespread protests, condemnations, and calls for Rushdie's punishment, including a fatwa (a religious edict) issued by Iran's Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini in 1989.

The fatwa declared Rushdie an apostate and called for his execution, resulting in a decade-long period of living under constant security protection. The fatwa had a significant impact on Rushdie's personal and professional life, forcing him into hiding and limiting his freedom of movement.

