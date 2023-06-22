Salman Rushdie awarded the prestigious 2023 German peace prize

Noted author Salman Rushdie has been awarded the prestigious Peace Prize of the German Book Trade for 2023 for his contribution to the literary world. The author has also been honored for his resolve in the face of a "constant threat to his life." The author will receive the award in Frankfurt on October 22. The announcement was made on Salman Rushdie's 76th birthday.



In a statement shared with the media, the prize board said, " From the moment his masterpiece 'Midnight's Children' was published in 1981, Salman Rushdie has awed us with his interpretations of migration and global politics. In his novels and nonfiction, he melds narrative foresight with unfailing literary innovation, humour and wisdom. His work chronicles the force used by oppressive regimes to destroy entire societies while also celebrating the indestructible spirit of resistance displayed by individual human beings."



The Board of Trustees described Rushdie as a "passionate defender of freedom of thought and expression - just as equally for himself as for those whose views he does not share."



He was awarded for "his indomitable spirit, for his affirmation of life, and for enriching our world with his love of storytelling."



In August 2022, at an event in New York, Rushdie was stabbed by a man while he was seated on stage. He suffered injuries in the abdomen and the neck and due to the attack lost sight in one eye and the use of one of his hands.



Reacting to his recent award, Rushdie said in a statement, "I am deeply honoured by, and grateful for this very important award. I can only thank the Jury for its generosity."