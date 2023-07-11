Royalty arrives! Kim Kardashian steals the spotlight at Dolce & Gabbana Alta Moda 2023 show

SKIMS founder Kim Kardashian made quite a statement at Sunday's Dolce & Gabbana Alta Moda fashion show in Puglia. Looking no less than a princess, or even better, a Barbie, the 42-year-old flaunted her bellowing plum gown at the fashion show, which she fabulously paired with a diamond-studded necklace, sheer gloves and a chunky, glittering silver ring on her index finger. It was a blingy affair!

For her hairdo, she opted for a half ponytail, which perfectly complemented the off-shoulder garment. For her ultra-glam makeup look, she picked smoky eyeshadow, purple-lined lips and a strong contour.

Check out the viral pictures below! View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kim Kardashian (@kimkardashian) Khloe Kardashian reacted to the post and wrote, "You’re actually stunning." Meanwhile, netizens took major digs at Kourtney Kardashian in light of her latest feud with her sister Kim over her collaboration with Dolce & Gabbana.

Kim's mom Kris Jenner, famously known as her momager, was also in attendance at the event. She was dressed for the occasion in a black, figure-hugging satin gown, which she layered with a one-of-a-kind, brown and black-striped coat that was lined with feathery details. The mother-daughter duo struck a few poses together as they arrived at the runway show in Italy.

Kim took over the front seat alongside singer Anitta, model Rosie Huntington-Whiteley, and actress Kerry Washington. Dame Helen Mirren, Venus Williams, and Christian Bale also attended the star-studded event.

The fashionista has been close to the brand and its founders, Domenico Dolce and Stefano Gabbana, ever since she partnered with them last year. For those unaware, she notably debuted her curated collection for the brand during a fashion show in Milan in 2022.

