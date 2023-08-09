Rihanna new photos of breastfeeding son RZA hailed by fans: So much respect for this Queen

Rihanna has always been a trendsetter. Her latest post on Instagram is being hailed on the internet and rightfully so. On Wednesday, the singer-entrepreneur shared photos of breastfeeding her son RZA. The photos were shared on the official page of Savage X Fenty- her clothing line and to promote a new capsule collection. In the photos Rihanna had to be seen sporting a fringe hairdo, wearing a black nursing bra, holding her son and smiling at the camera. RZA is Riri and A$AP Rocky's first child. The couple are expecting their second child together later this year.



Her new lingerie is said to be designed for 'moms and mom-to-be." The post read, “Not ur mama's maternity bras...designed by [Rihanna], approved by baby RZA.”



Internet reacts to Rihanna's post

Soon after the post was shared, the comment box was flooded with words of appreciation from the singer's fans.



“Pregnant with one while breastfeeding another. Women are amazing," writes a fan. “This is why I will always buy everything from Rih! She understands every assignment,” added another. One more commented, “She loves being a mommy, it’s so cute!” “MOTHER is so amazing. I have so much respect for this Queen,” someone said.