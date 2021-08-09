Rana Daggubati - Miheeka Bajaj look breathtaking as they celebrate 1st wedding anniversary

WION Web Team
New Delhi, India Published: Aug 09, 2021, 12:09 PM(IST)

Rana Daggubati-Miheeka Bajaj Photograph:( Twitter )

Follow Us

Story highlights

Rana and Miheeka got married in an intimate ceremony on August 8 2021. 

Rana Daggubati and Miheeka Bajaj celebrated their first wedding anniversary on Sunday, August 8. Marking the special occasion, Miheeka took to her Instagram and shared a majestic photo of them along with a romantic note. 

Rana and Miheeka got married in an intimate ceremony on August 8 last year in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic. Only close friends and family attended the event. 

In the picture, the couple aced the twinning game in white and looked adorable. Miheeka looked glamorous in a white cocktail gown while 'Baahubali' star looks dapper in a three-piece suit.  

Take a look: 

×

"Happy anniversary my love! It’s been the most blissful year! I love you to the ends of the world and more! Thank you for being you and being the most wonderful human being!! Here’s to a lifetime more.. Because it’s a countdown till we’re not around … @ranadaggubati #mylife #mylove."  She captioned the image in which Rana is looking at the camera and simply smiling, and Miheeka cannot take her eyes off her husband Rana.

×
×

Last year, Daggubati shocked everyone with the news of him getting married. He posted a selfie with Miheeka and wrote “She said yes”. Earlier this year, Miheeka also celebrated a year of wedding proposal by Rana. She shared the first picture that Rana had posted on his social media, and wrote, “best decision ever.”

Topics

Read in App