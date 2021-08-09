Rana Daggubati - Miheeka Bajaj look breathtaking as they celebrate 1st wedding anniversary

Rana Daggubati and Miheeka Bajaj celebrated their first wedding anniversary on Sunday, August 8. Marking the special occasion, Miheeka took to her Instagram and shared a majestic photo of them along with a romantic note.



Rana and Miheeka got married in an intimate ceremony on August 8 last year in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic. Only close friends and family attended the event.



In the picture, the couple aced the twinning game in white and looked adorable. Miheeka looked glamorous in a white cocktail gown while 'Baahubali' star looks dapper in a three-piece suit.

Take a look:

"Happy anniversary my love! It’s been the most blissful year! I love you to the ends of the world and more! Thank you for being you and being the most wonderful human being!! Here’s to a lifetime more.. Because it’s a countdown till we’re not around … @ranadaggubati #mylife #mylove." She captioned the image in which Rana is looking at the camera and simply smiling, and Miheeka cannot take her eyes off her husband Rana.

Last year, Daggubati shocked everyone with the news of him getting married. He posted a selfie with Miheeka and wrote “She said yes”. Earlier this year, Miheeka also celebrated a year of wedding proposal by Rana. She shared the first picture that Rana had posted on his social media, and wrote, “best decision ever.”