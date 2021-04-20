Queen Elizabeth's 95th birthday celebrations to be different following Prince Philip's death

Queen Elizabeth II will turn 95 on April 21 but unlike in the past, this year's celebration will be a sombre one for the royal family following the death of the Queen's husband, Prince Philip early this month.

The monarch will not have the usual birthday celebrations this year, several media reports said.

For most royal birthdays, a fresh official portrait of the member is released but this year, no photo will be shared with the press.

Prince Philip, the Duke of Edinburgh, died at the age of 99, two months short of his 100th birthday.

The death isn't the only reason why the Queen will not have a birthday celebration this year. The ongoing coronavirus pandemic has resulted in the cancellation of the Trooping the Colour, a June event that usually marks the Queen's birthday.

Sources state that plans are being made for a smaller celebration at Windsor Castle like last year. Who all will be attending the celebration is not yet clear.

Prince Philip was buried on Saturday at St. George's Chapel in Windsor Castle.