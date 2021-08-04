Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Nick Jonas reunite after months of staying apart

Global star Priyanka Chopra Jonas has been living in London for over a year now owing to her film commitment—she was shooting for Russo Brothers’ ‘Citadel’—while her musician husband Nick Jonas has been working on his own projects in Los Angeles that includes a promotion tour for his upcoming memoir ‘Blood’.



Now, the duo has finally reunited in London. From Priyanka’s latest picture on social media, it can be said that the couple is spending some quality time with one another in UK.



The picture—a top angle shot of Nick resting his head on Priyanka’s lap—has been captioned by the actress as, “He’s home❤️”

Recently, Priyanka Chopra Jonas—who has been busy shooting for her upcoming show 'Citadel' in London—took some time out to enjoy summer days in London.



After spending quality time and touring around the picturesque city with her friends and dogs, Chopra later dumped her pictures on her Instagram account, which was then followed by yet another ravishing photo of herself on her social media account.



Dressed in a white plunging neckline-outfit, Priyanka can be seen sporting beach waves with nude, barely there make-up complementing her overall look. She captioned the picture as, “#selfiemode #citadel (sic).”

