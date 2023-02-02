Princess Diana's private correspondence from last two years of her life up for auction

The letters of Princes Diana to her friends that she wrote during the last two years of her life are going under the hammer, reported People Magazine. Lay's Auctioneers said that there are a total of 32 letters from Diana that were sent to her friends Susie and Tarek Kassem and the "highly personal letters and cards" are said to be "astonishing" and "confidential." The last two years of Diana saw not only her death in 1997 but her divorce from the then Prince and now King Charles III in 1996. Their relationship was said to be akin to a fairy tale (they married in 1981), but it ended after media reports of affairs and other marital troubles.

Princess Diana, popularly called People's Princess, was well-loved among the masses due to her philanthropy and way of personally interacting with common people wherever she was. In 1999, she was named one of the 100 Most Important People of the 20th Century by the Time Magazine.

In a statement, Lay's Auctioneers said, "Susie & Tarek Kassem, as very close friends of Diana, Princess of Wales, have treasured these letters for over 25 years. They reflect the special and loving relationship they had with the most unique women that they had ever known. Now, in 2023, the ownership of these poignant documents is a responsibility that the Kassems do not wish to pass on to their children or grandchildren."

"They have decided to sell the letters and use proceeds of the sale to support some of the charities that were close to Susie and Diana's hearts," the statement added.

As per People Magazine, Lay's Auctioneers have released a photo of one of the letters dated February 17, 1996. She says in the letter, "Darling Susie Thank you for all the lovely things you said to me on the telephone tonight... You have no idea the joy and trust you and Tarek have introduced into my life and I count myself extremely fortunate both Tarek and you for believing in me..."

"Love, Diana," she signs off.

Lay's Auctioneers' statement continues, "The Kassems have kept some of their more personal and confidential letters, but largely this collection of over 30 letters and notecards illustrate Diana's immensely warm and loving disposition in a charming and delightful manner. Some letters do touch on the enormous stress she was experiencing during periods of very public heartbreak, yet her strength of character and her generous and witty disposition shine through."



