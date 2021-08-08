Princess Charlotte new picture with butterfly is adorable

Princess Charlotte is doing her part to protect small butterflies.



Prince William and Kate Middleton shared a stunning picture of their daughter from the Big Butterfly Count initiative in the UK.



In the new picture, six year old is gently holding a butterfly and simply gazing at the insect. In the picture, the young royal is wearing a blue shirt and pink floral shorts.



Along with her photo, the Royals also shared a beautiful Peacock and Red Admiral butterflies as part of the Big Butterfly Count initiative taking place across the UK.

Sharing the pictures on The Kensington Royal account, they wrote, ''We wanted to share these beautiful Peacock and Red Admiral butterflies as part of Big #ButterflyCount initiative taking place across the UK.@savebutterflies are encouraging us all to count these incredible creatures because not only are they beautiful creatures to be around but they are also extremely important. Butterflies are vital parts of the ecosystem as both pollinators and components of the food chain. Hopefully you can beat last year's total, @savebutterflies 🦋''



The picture got a good response from the netizens. One person said: "The care she is taking with the butterfly in her hands shows so much empathy. Another said, "Beautiful Princess and butterflies."



A UK-wide nonprofit environmentalist organization and charity dedicated to conserving butterflies, moths, and the environment.